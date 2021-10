A READING pub is holding a charity sale this Saturday.

The Alehouse, on Broad Street, is fundraising for Orchid Male Cancer and Thames Valley Air Ambulance.

The event will run from 1pm to 5pm, with a range of items on sale.

These include books, CDs, DVDs, glassware and hand-knitted scarves.

The pub is also bringing its Mulled Mead back this Saturday, and hopes residents will come down to the venue for both.