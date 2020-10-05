The Arts Society Wokingham uses Zoom to talk about John Singer Sargent’s portraits

Unbeknown to the members of The Arts Society Wokingham eagerly awaiting the start of their monthly on-line lecture on Monday evening, the technical team behind the scenes were experiencing problems.

In the nick of time, all was resolved and Alexandra Epps started her lecture entitled The Power of the Portrait promptly at 7.45pm.

Alexandra took members on a journey through Sargent’s career explaining what made him the most successful and prolific portrait painter of the Edwardian era.

Through her expert selection of images we saw that Sargent’s dazzling innovative technique enabled him to create amazing life-size portraits of ladies and children.

He employed different styles for each subject to emphasise their character.

His painting of Madame X, the famous socialite, with her pale makeup, bright red lips and wearing that ‘flagrantly insufficient’ black dress contrasts sharply with his portrait of the rather prim Mrs Henry White in an elegant white evening gown holding her opera glasses and fan.

The portraits themselves are amazing, but what made this lecture so special was Alexandra’s own enthusiasm for and knowledge of her subject.

In the words of one member: “Oh to have such a depth of knowledge as Alexandra.

“She spoke with no hesitation and shared her love of the portraits of John Singer Sargent.

“He was so talented that his work has a photographic quality. His ladies are dressed in beautiful gowns adorned with jewels.

“Lady Macbeth (Ellen Terry) is wearing a wonderfully dramatic creation. Some facial expressions are enigmatic.

“I knew little about this artist and am now a convert. Thank you for continuing to provide a lecture via YouTube – a monthly treat.

It’s not too late to join the society and enjoy these monthly treats.

The next lecture celebrates the 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth.

Sandy Burnett, the well-known BBC Radio 3 presenter, will be guiding members through the life and work of this brilliant, cantankerous and astonishingly original composer.

The lecture will be streamed to the society’s YouTube channel at 7.45pm on Monday, October 19.

In November’s lecture, Sarah Deere-Jones will be bringing alive the spirit of a medieval Christmas.

To find out more, visit www. theartssocietywokingham.org.uk

Sue Bryant

