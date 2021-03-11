IF YOU’RE looking for ways to get ahead and be more successful in business, look no further than The Athena Network: the number one referral network for women.

Athena is the leading networking, training and development business club, designed to support women in work. It has been working with female executives and entrepreneurs across the UK for the past 16 years, and it now has around 1,300 members.

Now, the Network is looking to partner with even more inspirational local businesswomen across the East Berkshire region. Karen Fowler, regional director of The Athena Network, has been supporting

Berkshire’s business community since 2008. With a Marketing and Management Sciences degree under her belt, her career has seen her work with companies across the globe before turning her attention to the local networking scene.

“I came from a corporate logistics background, which was quite a male-dominated sector,” Karen explained. “But when it’s all women in one room, the dynamic is definitely different.

“Here at Athena, we are extremely business focused and offer a safe space for any women, whether they are networking novices or seasoned networkers.

The Athena Network has three main aims when it comes to supporting local businesswomen.

First, it wants to help its members make Strategic Connections with fellow businesswomen for mutual growth. Second, the Network works to offer opportunities for Training & Development.

Finally, it wants to Inspire and Support its members and teach them to channel that positive energy within their work.

“We meet once a month online where women can take part in network strategy and business development training,” Karen explained. “We train members on a range of topics, including finance, marketing, confidence building, presentation skills and social media.”

But that’s not all. The Athena Network also offers informal virtual networking coffee mornings called Cappuccino Connections, alongside a range of business masterclasses. And many local businesswomen have praised The Athena Network for helping their business dreams become a reality.

Camila Redcalfe, co-owner of Winnersh based Reccobiz, said: “As a new Athena member I cannot praise it highly enough. “The support both professionally and personally is invaluable.”

This has been echoed by Charlie Lock, from local business coaching firm ActionCOACH, who added: “Joining Athena has been a great decision for our business.

“It’s not only widened our network and generated business for us but is also a great support system for us and other local businesses.”

Earlier this week, The Athena Network held an online networking event to celebrate International Women’s Day. Organised within virtual ‘tents’,

NetFest® offered members an array of networking opportunities and business workshops where festival gear was the order of the day.

Simone Ray, Co-Founder of Bracknell based Fabulous Drinks Company, who was one of the 40 or so NetFest tent hosts said: “It was a wonderfully entertaining, uplifting and empowering day. I’m thoroughly looking forward to the next NetFest event.”

The Athena Network is constantly on the lookout for new members, so why not take control of your own business destiny and join today?

You can attend your first meeting as a visitor for £30, which is then deducted from the annual membership fee.