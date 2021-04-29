The Bishop of Oxford appointed to new green role

THE BISHOP of Oxford has been appointed to a new select committee on environment and climate change.

He is one of 13 peers appointed to the Lords Select Committee for the environment and climate change, and says his appointment comes after years of advocating for fossil fuel divestment within the Church of England.

“Human beings are far more than consumers: we are called to be just stewards of creation, to care for the poorest and the weakest,” the Rt Revd Dr Steven Croft said.

“Human fulfilment lies not in escalating consumption but in meaningful rest and labour and learning to be content.

“Many dioceses, including Oxford, are placing care for the earth at the top of our agenda for the coming years.”

Bishop Steven said this means identifying challenging but achievable targets and a practical path to reach them.

He added: “The leadership we offer to the COP summit must be demonstrably grounded in the trinity of policy intervention, technology solutions and the changing lives of our entire population.”

The new committee is one of five new sessional committees designed to allow for more effective scrutiny by the House of Lords over public policy.

Announcing the new committees in the House last week, the senior deputy speaker said previous select committees “have demonstrated a depth of inquiry, a level of expertise and comprehensive scrutiny that has not been matched elsewhere.”

Reports produced by the select committees make recommendations to government and provoke discussion in Parliament.

Ruth Chambers, senior parliamentary affairs associate at the coalition of green groups, Greener UK, welcomed the new committee.

She said: “Never has there been a better time for House of Lords scrutiny on the environment and this committee is very welcome.”