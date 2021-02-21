The Black Boy will be renamed The Shinfield Arms after public vote

THE PUBLIC has spoken – a Shinfield pub will have a new name when it reopens.

The Black Boy will become The Shinfield Arms, after it won a vote last week.

Last month, pub operator Greene King announced it was to rename its three pubs with that name.

In all, 913 votes were cast, with The Shinfield Arms taking 470 votes – more than half the vote. The King’s Rest came second with 225 votes and The Merry Monarch was third with 218 votes.

The name, Greene King says, refers to the pub’s location at the heart of a historic village.

Greene King Pub Partners managing director Wayne Shurvinton thanked those who took part, adding: “There was a perception today that the old names were linked with racism, which is why we knew we had to take this step if we wanted to continue on our journey to become a truly anti-racist organisation.

“We’re incredibly grateful to those who voted and helped us choose new names that reflect the history and heritage of each pub and ensure that they are places where everyone can feel welcome.”

The renaming of the pub – which is run by the Barons Pub Company and currently closed due to lockdown restrictions – is part of Greene King’s inclusion and diversity strategy to champion equality and diversity within the company and further support people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Last year, Greene King pledged to significantly invest in initiatives to help. This includes a five-year partnership with the Prince’s Trust, and pledging to create 1,000 opportunities for young people.