The Chequers wins sustainability award

A PUB in Eversley Cross has been officially recognised for its sustainability focus.

The Chequers has been awarded a Three Star Food Made Good rating by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

The pub and its owner Peach Pubs were given the accolade for its work over 10 environmental and ethical topics.

These ranged from celebrating local and seasonal produce, and sourcing fish responsibly, to treating its people fairly and eliminating food waste.

When combined to provide an overall performance across sourcing, society and environment, Peach and the pub were given a Food Made Good Rating of 73%, earning them Three Stars.

“It’s fantastic news to be given a Three Star Food Made Good rating,” said general manager Patrycja Gajda. “It is doubly significant after what has been a year like no other for the hospitality industry.

“We are hugely proud that what we have been doing to be a better business and put the planet first have been recognised in this way.

“It is tremendous encouragement from the Sustainable Restaurant Association and we shall be working with them over the year ahead to be even better and improve our scores in areas we need to.

“In the meantime, we shall be celebrating this excellent news with our team and with our guests.”

The award also looked at the staff, who have been busy volunteering and cooking takeaways for local residents when under lockdown.

This included delivering free meals to frontline NHS workers.

Juliane Caillouette-Noble, managing director of the Sustainable Restaurant Association said that Peach Pubs was the first pub business to complete the Food Made Good sustainability rating after the pandemic.

“Peach truly is demonstrating to its customers, staff and industry colleagues that it is 100% committed to serving up a better food future,” she said.

For more information, visit: www.thechequerseversleycross.co.uk.