The Christmas story retold at Lower Earley church

by Phil Creighton0
Members of Lower Earley Baptist Church held a special live nativity event on Sunday Pictures: Phil Creighton

MARY, JOSEPH and the wee donkey were all present at correct in Lower Earley on Sunday.

Members of the Baptist Church came together to offer a special experience for families, based on the events of the first Christmas.

Visitors were able to meet animals featured in the story, including lambs and donkeys, as well as chickens and Shetland ponies.

A Mary and Joseph were on duty as well.

The church laid on seasonal refreshments and allowed people to take part in craft activities.

Numbers were limited and the entrance times staggered to ensure the event was covid-safe.

