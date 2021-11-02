The Cocktail Club opens in Reading later this month

READING’S nightlife scene just got bigger as The Cocktail Club opens its doors to the public later this month.

The new bar will welcome individuals to its premises on Gun Street, Reading, on Friday, November 26.

To celebrate its launch, The Cocktail Club Reading is also offering groups of friends the chance to win its #onceinanighttime experience as part of its opening promotions.

To get those pre-party drinks flowing, the winners will be picked up in a party bus to enjoy on their way to the bar.

They will arrive at the venue where they will be treated to their own table to party the night away.

Dawn Donohoe, managing director of The Cocktail Club, said: “We’re working round the clock to ensure our new Reading site brings something to the town that’s never quite been seen before.”

Ms Donohoe added she can’t wait to show visitors its new bar.

“It’s truly unique in terms of décor, staff and of course, cocktails.”

For more details, visit londoncocktailclub.co.uk