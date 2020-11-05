The Cowshed plans to support 1,000 children with gifts

A HURST-BASED charity has launched its second Christmas present appeal, and the donations are already flying in.

The Cowshed, which supports people across the borough with high-quality, secondhand clothes is working to make the festivities special for families in need.

General manager Sally Russell said each family referred to them over December will automatically be given a Christmas present, but she expects there to be more than usual.

“We launched our appeal early this year, as we’ve already had 170 requests from families,” she explained. “I think we’ll be sending presents to 700 to 1,000 children this year.”

The charity recognises the importance of shopping locally, but with specific gifts in mind, and a lockdown to contend with, staff are appealing for donations through its Amazon Wishlist.

Once delivered to its Winnersh warehouse, the presents will be prepared ready for giving.

“Our arts and crafts group are making Christmas sacks to put them in,” Ms Russell explained. “We’ll be putting five presents in each sack, one bigger gift and four smaller ones.

“Morrisons are also donating boxes of chocolates to include.”

The Cowshed is being supported by seven borough churches, and it’s working with The Giving Tree and the Toy Run to bolster donations.

“It would be awful for a child not to have a gift this Christmas,” Mrs Russell said. “We will be accepting referrals throughout December. We know it could be tough for families, especially with a second lockdown.”

The charity accepts referrals from 150 organisations across Berkshire, including local authorities, other charities and churches. This also includes the One Front Door scheme, via Citizens Advice Wokingham.

It is now partnering with Hillsong Church, in London as part of its Love Your Neighbour scheme, and will be offering food parcels to all its clients for the next 12 months, starting soon.

To donate to the gift appeal, visit: amzn.eu/2swdIGd