The Dingles did well: celebrations after stellar Ofsted rating and winning two awards

A CHILDREN’S home has been busy celebrating after winning two national awards and receiving a stellar Ofsted rating.

Calcot Services for Children, which runs The Dingles on Norreys Avenue, was praised at this year’s National Children & Young People Awards for its work supporting the borough’s youngsters.

It took home the Care Employer Award and the Outstanding Contribution to Social Care accolade at the awards ceremony.

The event aims to recognise those who go beyond the call of duty to promote children’s wellbeing.

The Wokingham centre has also received a top tier rating from Ofsted following a visit earlier this summer, being awarded outstanding in every category.

Rachel Redgwell, managing director who was awarded for her contribution at the national awards ceremony, said: “We are exceptionally proud of our achievements that have seen our work to safeguard the most vulnerable children nationally recognised.

“We have faced an uncertain and challenging period of time during the pandemic yet our teams have remained resilient, determined and passionate in their drive to continue to provide an outstanding level of care.

“It’s a wonderful accolade to our teams to have the national recognition they so greatly deserve.”