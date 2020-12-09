The Emmbrook School to remain closed until January following positive Covid-19 test

Vulnerable children and children of key workers will still be allowed to attend the school — taught by available staff

THE EMMBROOK School will remain closed until January, following a positive Covid-19 case.

Headteacher Nick McSweeney said he has taken the difficult decision to keep the site closed until the end of term, with students studying at home.

It comes as a member of the catering staff testing positive for Covid-19 last week, causing the majority of the senior leadership team and a high number of our teachers to self-isolate.

Vulnerable children and children of key workers will still be allowed to attend the school, and will be taught by the available staff.

Mr McSweeney said: “This decision has not been taken lightly and we know that this will cause disruption for many families. The safety of our staff and students is always our prime concern and is why we had to make this difficult decision.”

Remote online learning began on Monday and will continue until Friday, December 18.

He added: “By having all staff and students working from home, we have greater capacity to provide online, live lessons, to maximise the learning that can take place for the remainder of this term.

“All students are able to continue with their timetabled lessons, which are being delivered by

teachers live using Microsoft Teams. We know that teachers are finding increasingly

innovative and novel ways to use the technology at their disposal to ensure outstanding

learning can continue.”

He thanked the community for their support and said he looks forward to welcoming the students back in the new year.