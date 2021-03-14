The final push for the play-offs: Will Reading FC make the Championship top-six?

There are just 10 games remaining in the Championship season for Reading to consolidate their place in the top-six and qualify for the play-offs.

The Royals were held to a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest but are now five points inside the play-off places after Bournemouth’s defeat to Barnsley, who moved up to sixth and level on points with Reading.

Veljko Paunović has made a big impact in his first season in charge after being appointed as the new Royals boss just a week prior to the start of the 2020/21 campaign as a relatively unknown prospect in management.

Reading have recovered well with three wins and a draw since their shock defeat at Wycombe Wanderers to put them in control of their own destiny.

Now with just 10 games left, lets take a look at the remaining fixtures.

Birmingham City v Reading- Wednesday, March 17

Reading’s next test comes against struggling Birmingham City who are in the midst of a tense relegation battle.

The Blues go into the game in 21st position, just three points above the drop zone, and will be uncomfortably looking over their shoulders with 22nd Rotherham having four games in hand to play.

This certainly looks to be one of the most winnable fixtures of the remaining 10.

However, Reading were beaten by the Blues back in December after a brace from Jon Toral and will be looking for revenge on Wednesday night.

Reading v Queens Park Rangers – Saturday, March 20

The next home game is a battle of the hoops as the Royals welcome QPR to the Madejski.

Rangers are currently drifting in midtable, safe enough from the relegation places but too far away to make a late push for the play-offs.

The reverse fixture was won at the death as a moment of magic from Michael Olise earned Reading three points with an 89th-minute winner.

It’s a game that Reading should be aiming to win, especially at home, against a side that has little to play for in the remainder of the season.

Barnsley v Reading – Friday, April 2

Reading have been no strangers to the spotlight of the Sky Sports cameras and will be front and centre once again when they face fellow play-off candidates Barnsley.

The Tykes recent remarkable form has seen them fly up the table, where they are currently level on 60 points with the Royals.

This will present a difficult challenge for Paunović’s side who should be expecting a much tougher test than when they beat Barnsley at the Madejski in September.

Reading were 2-0 winners on the day after Barnsley were reduced to nine men. However, the Tykes look like a completely replenished side since then and have been in superb form to make an unlikely push for promotion.

A point could be a useful result to keep another play-off rival from gaining ground, a win would be a huge statement of intent, while a defeat could be very costly. Whatever the outcome, it should be a cracker.

Reading v Derby County – Monday, April 5

On paper, probably the easiest home fixture left in the calendar against Wayne Rooney’s Derby County.

However, Derby will be fighting for their lives after their torrid run of form has put them in serious relegation danger.

Paunovic’s first game in charge came against Derby on the opening day of the season where Reading earned a 2-0 victory at Pride Park.

Reading should be confident going into this game and it’s one that they should be aiming to take three points from.

Watford v Reading – Friday, April 9

Another game that will be live in front of the Sky Sports cameras. And yet another tricky test.

Watford are on the hunt for an immediate return to the Premier League and in a strong position to challenge for an automatic promotion place, battling closely with both Swansea City and Brentford.

Despite their tendency to change managers more than once a season, the Hornets have enjoyed success and are where they would be expected to be with plenty of talent among their squad.

The Royals pulled off a superb win in the game against Watford in October at the Madejski and will need an equally strong performance to get anything from this game. Avoiding defeat would be a huge bonus at this point in the season.

Reading v Cardiff City – Saturday, April 17

This will be another huge match and one that could determine the final positions of each side, who are both in the race for the play-off places.

Mick McCarthy has transformed Cardiff’s season since taking up the hot seat in the Welsh capital and they have an outside shot of catching the teams above if they can recapture some form.

Reading have the chance to do the double over Cardiff after beating them 2-1 away from home in September after goals from Michael Morrison and Lucas João.

Luton Town v Reading – Wednesday, April 21

A repeat of last season’s trip to Kenilworth Road would be ideal, where the Royals won 5-0 thanks to a four-goal haul from Yakou Méïté.

Luton should be safe enough from relegation at this point and presents another good opportunity for Reading to gain three points.

The team’s met on Boxing Day earlier in the season where Reading were 2-1 victors.

Reading v Swansea City – Saturday, April 24

Arguably the hardest home fixture of the games remaining.

Swansea City are flying and will gain promotion to the Premier League if they maintain their recent form.

They will be just as desperate as Reading for the points, but may find themselves dropping into the play-offs if they slip up.

Norwich City v Reading – Saturday, May 1

From the hardest home game, straight into arguably the toughest game of the entire campaign.

Norwich are the runaway leaders at the moment with a big lead at the top of the Championship and should have their promotion sealed by the time this game comes around.

However, they may still be in a battle to secure top spot and will be just as hungry for the win.

Avoiding defeat could be crucial, however Reading should be looking to rack up enough points before this game to ensure that they don’t need to get a result at Carrow Road.

Reading v Huddersfield Town – Saturday, May 8

The final game of a long campaign comes against the Terriers.

Hopefully, Reading will have cemented their place in the play-offs by then, however this does look to be a winnable game if they are required to get a result on the day.

But they will take nothing for granted against the side that denied them a place in the Premier League back in the 2017 play-off final.