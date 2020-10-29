FOOD REVIEW: A real Sunday treat at The Flavell

With many venues now not being able to hold large wedding receptions, conferences, dinner dances, exhibitions and trade fairs, Sindlesham Court have had to think outside the box while following Covid guidelines.

Set in a peaceful location The Flavell banqueting suite has decided to open its doors to the community. During the week, there’s a dinner menu, there’s curries to takeaway on Fridays, Saturdays is takeaway breakfasts day – perfect if you’re watching the sporting action on the field opposite – and traditional Sunday roasts.

Being a bar and function suite, one of the main selling points of The Flavell is its space, allowing tables to be placed at a minimum two metre distance apart.

Although you can just turn up, booking in advance is highly recommended to avoid disappointment, particularly on a Sunday.

Picture: Claire Worsfold

There are many advantages to Sindlesham Court. It’s one of the biggest banqueting halls in the borough and, in normal times, can seat hundreds for special occasions such as weddings and fundraising events.

As such, it’s got a large car park and is easily accessible.

We were here to try the Sunday roasts. On arrival, we were greeted and asked to sanitise our hands, our temperatures were checked and we had to sign in to the track and trace system.

Then, the venue’s one-way system was explained and we were led to our table, which is around three metres away from our neighbours.

It’s clear that safety of both customers and staff is paramount at The Flavell.

Don’t think that the atmosphere is lacking due to the spacing. This is a welcoming environment that is relaxed with its subtle background music.

Drinks brought to the table, we were able to try our starters.

My son opted for Deep Fried Garlic Mushrooms with a rocket salad (£4.95), which he thoroughly enjoyed. Other starters include Duck and Candied Orange Pate with Caramelised Plum Chutney (£4.95) or Mildly Spiced Roasted Butternut Squash Soup, served with toasted croutons and cream (£3.95).

For the main course my husband and son chose the Traditional Roast Topside of Beef with Yorkshire Pudding (£13.95). You will be struck by its immaculate presentation: There was a generous portion of beef cooked to perfection, a large crispy yorkie, a plentiful portion of crispy roast potatoes, a ramekin of cauliflower cheese accompanied with roasted root vegetables and a rich beef gravy.

“Absolutely delicious” was my husband’s verdict, while my son said: “That was amazing”.

Picture: Claire Worsfold

Christmas came early for my choice: Roast Turkey with Pigs in Blankets. It came with chestnut stuffing, roast potatoes, yorkshire pudding, roasted root vegetables and turkey gravy (£12.95).

There is nothing worse than dry turkey, but thankfully this was a succulent bird. Portion sizes are generous and the roasted root veg were sweet and wholesome. The cauliflower cheese was lovely and rich, and it came with some amazing roasties.

There is also a children’s menu, and it was from here that my daughter chose from: Breaded Chicken Goujons with chunky chips (£5.95).

With the speed in which it was polished off, it was a definite hit.

The Flavell also offers main courses such as Poached Salmon with Chardonnay and Dill Sauce (£12.95) and, for non-meat eaters, a Vegan Cumberland Sausage with Red Onion Gravy and Creamed Mash (£11.95).

Desserts were a real treat. Myself and my husband, so full from our main course, decided to share a Traditional Homemade Sticky Toffee Pudding with Butterscotch Sauce and Clotted Cream (£5.45).

Picture: Claire Worsfold

This was food heaven for those, like me, with a sweet tooth.

Chef’s Homemade Berry Eton Mess Sundae (£5.95) was my son’s choice, while my daughter chose a Zesty Lemon Cheesecake with Raspberry Sorbet (£4.95). All equally delicious.

It’s hard not to be impressed with the high quality of food, service, safety and atmosphere at The Favell, as a result, my family have all said they want a return visit.

As well as offering dining, upcoming events planned include a Pottery and Prosecco event, and a Christmas market on November 21 and 22.

Christmas dinners will be available throughout December and it will also be open on Christmas Day.

Full details are available at: www.the flavell.co.uk

The Flavell

Sindlesham Court

Mole Road

Sindlesham

RG41 5EA

0118 978 390