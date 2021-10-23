The Forest School appoints new chair of governors in ambition to reach Ofsted Outstanding rating

A NEW chair of governors has been appointed at The Forest School.

Anna McMenamin resigned from the school’s governing body after 12 years as a Governor and the last five as chair.

She joined as a parent governor while all three of her sons were at the school.

Headteacher, Shirley Austin thanked Ms McMenamin for her service to the school.

“Anna has worked tirelessly over these 12 years and I would like to thank her for her commitment and service to the school since she has employed me,” she said. “I acknowledge her trust and appointment of me to the Headteacher role that I am so proud to hold.”

Alison Lovland has been appointed the new chair, after being a governor for six years, and vice chair for the last year.

Ms Austin said: “I very much look forward to working with Alison to continue the great work and foundations that Anna has left us with and driving forward our continued focus on excellence to increase our Forest family, extra-curricular activities, continued site refurbishment and ultimately to attain Outstanding [Ofsted rating]. The Forest is the place to be right now – it is unstoppable.”