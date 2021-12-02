Wokingham.Today

The Forest School supported by Marcus Rashford

headteacher
Headteacher Shirley Austin with Cayden Fullbrook, Adama Wone, Dawud Shabbir, Osborne Kingsnorth-Page, Oliver Clowser, Aleks Igov, Toby Holmes, Oscar Richards, Divine Abbey, Lefhika Ditshwene, Timi Dyer

A WINNERSH school has taken its love of football to the library.

The Forest School has launched The Marcus Rashford Book Club, which aims to encourage and nurture a love of reading in students.

And it has some memorabilia from the England player.

Headteacher Shirley Austin, said: “Marcus kindly sent us a signed England shirt which we are proud to display.

“We will reflect on his incredible services to young people in the UK, football and literacy whenever we see it.

“The Forest is the place to be right now – unstoppable”.

The club won copies of Rashford’s book, You are a Champion, which pupils found riveting and inspirational, Ms Austin said.

