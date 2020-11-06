The furlough scheme: how has it changed?

HAVE THE changes to the furlough scheme left you unsure about where you stand?

Yesterday, England entered its second national lockdown, and as a result, the government announced it will extend the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until March 31, 2021.

But how will it impact employers and employees?

Sue Dowling, from Blandy & Blandy’s Employment Law team, offers her insights.

How has the furlough scheme changed?

Ms Dowling says that with the new extension, employers can keep employees on furlough for the next four months provided employees have consented to it.

Staff can also be placed on furlough for the first time, provided they were on the company payroll before October 31, 2020.

Under the furlough scheme, the same general arrangements apply as they did in August.

This means that furloughed workers are entitled to 80% of their current salary for hours not worked, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

The government is planning to review this figure in January, which could see it reduced from 80%.

What about the Job Retention Bonus?

The Job Retention Bonus, which offered a payment to employers bringing workers back from furlough and retaining them until January 2021, will be replaced in the future but it is not yet clear what will be introduced.

Is there any additional support?

Businesses which have closed due to the new lockdown restrictions are eligible to receive grants of up to £3,000 per month thanks to the Local Restrictions Support Grant.

For more, log on to Blandy & Blandy’s website