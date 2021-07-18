The hand of St James is now on show in Reading

THE MUMMIFIED Hand of St James is making a return to Reading, and it has inspired a new campaign to help the town reclaim its heritage.

Yesterday, the ancient relic, which attracted pilgrims to the area in medieval times, was put on display by St James’ Church in the Abbey Quarter for people to see until Monday, July 26.

And this has coincided with the launch of a new campaign, Reading for Modern Pilgrims, to spread awareness of the town’s history on one of the oldest international pilgrim routes.

Reading was once the starting point of St James’ Way, a journey which took people down to Southampton to join the longer Camino de Santiago pilgrimage ending in north-western Spain, where St James was buried.

The hand, which is held at St Peter’s RC Church in Marlow, dates from the 7th century and was found hidden in the walls of Reading Abbey in 1786, when workers cleared the site to build the Gaol.

It is being displayed in St James’ Church ahead of the annual Feast of St James on Sunday, July 25.

Reading for Modern Pilgrims has been created through a new partnership between Reading UK, the Association of Councils on the Camino Ingles (ACCI), the Confraternity of St James, Friends of Reading Abbey and Reading Borough Council.

Alex Brannen, tourism lead for Reading UK, said: “Reading’s medieval pilgrimage heritage and location as the start of the St James’ Way long-distance walking route will be attractive to the growing number of people looking for healthy, active, outdoor holidays or a spiritual experience.

“Reading is set up to provide a leisurely, relaxing and engaging prelude to the start of your Camino.”

Cllr Karen Rowland, lead for culture, heritage and recreation at Reading Borough Council, added:

“I am delighted Reading is being reinstated on the international pilgrimage map.

“Highlighting the town’s historic and modern place on one of the world’s oldest and best-known international pilgrim routes, the Camino de Santiago, is a fitting part of our celebrations this year and will help enhance Reading’s profile as a destination resplendent in heritage and culture.”