The Holt School pupils celebrate as more than half achieve grades 7 to 9

THE MAJORITY of pupils at The Holt School passed their GCSEs with flying colours this year.

Anne Kennedy and Katie Pearce, co-headteachers at The Holt School, said the Year 11s were a fantastic year group who worked hard from the get-go.

“Once again it was sad that Covid-19 denied our students the opportunity to demonstrate their skills in a final exam, however, they certainly worked hard for their grade during the intense period between March and May,” they said.

More than four-fifths (85.6%) of students achieved grades 5 and above in English and maths.

And nearly all (95.7%) of the 209 pupils achieved grades 4 and above in both of the subjects.

More than half (58.3%) of the school’s grades were awarded top marks at 7, 8 and 9, too.

Ms Kennedy and Ms Pearce have thanked their staff for “inspiring and challenging” students and preparing them for their next steps.

They added: “We are looking forward to welcoming back many of our Year 11 students into our sixth form

“We wish the best of luck to all our Year 11 students who are moving on to college or apprenticeships.”