The Holt School sends home Years 9 to 11 today over Covid-19 outbreak

THREE YEAR groups have been sent home from a Wokingham secondary school following a Covid-19 outbreak.

Years 9 to 11 at The Holt School in Wokingham were sent home at lunchtime today.

It is because 10% or more of the pupils in each year group have tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected students have been asked to take a PCR test, and study at home for the rest of the week.

The school hopes this will stop more students becoming infected, and having to self-isolate for 10 days.

In a statement sent to parents, The Holt School said: “We realise that this arrangement may cause some inconvenience, but we need you to work with us to ‘burn out’ the outbreak.”

“If we reduce transmission, we hope that the situation will have improved by half term so that families do not have their plans disrupted.2

The school encouraged all pupils to take a lateral flow test twice a week, ideally on a Monday and Thursday.

The statement added: “We wish our Covid positive students a good recovery and hope that their symptoms are mild.”

Any students with questions about schoolwork have been asked to contact their head of year.

ITV Meridian reported that all pupils are now being asked to wear face coverings in communal areas to reduce transmission — although it remains optional.