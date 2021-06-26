The Holt School to unveil its tribute to James Furlong

STUDENTS at The Holt School in Wokingham will have a permanent memorial to their teacher, James Furlong, one of three victims of the Forbury Gardens terror attack in Reading last year.

On Monday, the school is unveiling a mosaic memorial in Mr Furlong’s memory.

Along with Joe Ritchie-Bennett and David Wails, James was killed in the Forbury Gardens terrorist attack on Saturday, June 20, last year.

A spokesperson for the school said: “His death was a sudden and tragic loss which was felt far beyond The Holt School community.

“We are immensely grateful for the support we received and the donations given so generously towards the James Furlong Memorial Fund.”

The artwork was created by international award-winning artist, Gary Drostle.

“He created the design in collaboration with the students of The Holt School and the memorial team,” the spokesperson said. “The final design will incorporate the many passions and interests of James and reflect his awe-inspiring legacy.”

The unveiling is not open to the public, and is by invite only.