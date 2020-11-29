The hunt for the world’s worst Christmas cracker jokes

THE SEARCH is on for some festive groaners.

A greetings card company is looking for the world’s worst Christmas cracker jokes.

From punishable puns to jokes that are cheesier than a post-dinner cheese board, thortful.com has launched a vote for favourite festive funnies, and also welcoming submissions to see who can out-joke the classics.

The winners will end up in its Ultimate Christmas Cracker Jokes Index.

For those in need of inspiration, thortful has compiled some old favourites.

Why are Santa’s deers always wet? Because they’re reindeers!

How does Santa keep track of all the fireplaces he’s visited? He keeps a logbook

What do you get if you eat Christmas decorations? Tinsillitis

What do you call a blind reindeer? No eye deer

Who hides in the bakery at Christmas? A mince spy

What did Adam say the day before Christmas? It’s Christmas, Eve.

What did the snowflake say to the fallen leaf? You are so last season

Why did the turkey cross the road? Because it was the chicken’s day off.

What is Santa’s favourite pizza? One that’s deep-pan, crisp and even

What do you get if you lie under a cow? A pat on the head

To submit jokes or to vote for them, log on to: www.thortful.com/christmas-cracker-jokes