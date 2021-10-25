Wokingham.Today

The Invisible Dress exhibition opens in Caversham this week

by Guest contributor0
The Invisible Dress exhibition opens this Friday in Caversham.

PERFUMER Gabriel DeCarvalho will open The Invisible Dress exhibition at the HUMOS Studio and Showroom in Caversham this Friday.

The free event, on Church Road, will elevate sensory awareness by bringing together scents and sights.

The flowers and exhibition’s decoration is by Wesley St Cyr and Wendy Whitehea of Blooming Ashley’s Flowers.

The dresses are sketches made real, with each dress a floral representation of the notes and fragrances.

Attendees can book a more personal session to create their own invisible dress, tailored to their own tastes in a fragrance-making workshop.

Perfumer and scent designer, Gabriel De Carvalho, said: “What a wonderful opportunity to appreciate the power of fragrance in such a graphically beautiful way.

“This exhibition strengthens the link between the senses and dramatically sets out a link that once seen and understood, will not be forgotten by those who experience The Invisible Dress.”

