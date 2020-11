A WOKINGHAM church is to run an Advent course to help residents end the year well.

Called The Joy of Hope, there are four sessions which will run online on Wednesdays from November 25.

Starting at 8pm, the sessions will aim to offer an uplifting and practical insight into the joy of living now from a Christian perspective.

It is run by Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Sturges Road.

Places are free but should be registered in advance.

For more details, log on to cchristicafegroup.wordpress.com