The Jungle Book swings into The Watermill this Christmas

A JUNGLE adventure through the treetops will be performed at The Watermill from this week.

The Newbury-based theatre presents Rudyard Kipling’s classic tale, The Jungle Book, over Christmas.

In the depths of the jungle, a child is abandoned with no possessions, no family and no home.

And the infant is soon discovered by a pack of wolves who decide to raise them as one of their own.

Swing through the treetops with Mowgli and watch a show all about acceptance and finding a place in the world

Director and choreographer Tom Jackson Greaves said he can’t wait to share the production with audiences.

He said: “After being an associate artist of the Watermill Theatre for the past five years, it makes me unbelievably happy to be working on my tenth production at the theatre and my first as director.

“The Jungle Book is a tale I have fallen in love with and hope that our production will bring a universal serving of joy whilst telling a story that oozes themes of acceptance, growth, understanding and love.”

Performances run from Thursday, November 18 until Friday, December 31.

Adults tickets cost £23 for performances up to Thursday, December 16 and £25 from Saturday, December 18 onwards.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 01635 46044, or visit: watermill.org.uk