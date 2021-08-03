The Kennercks are keeping it in the family

A WARGRAVE family has been ‘marching for the matriarch’ to raise money in memory of their mother.

Earlier this month, the Kennerks took on a 26-mile hike to fundraise for Macmillan Cancer Support, while paying tribute to their mother and grandmother Phyllis who died in 2019.

The group of eight daughters and granddaughters walked the Thames Path Mighty Hike from Windsor Racecourse on Saturday, July 17 — and raised more than £3,300 in the process.

Patricia, one of Phyllis’ three daughters who lives in Wargrave, says: “We are proud to March for the Matriarch.

“Our Mother, Grandmother and friend, Phyllis, taught us how to live and how to laugh — but most importantly she taught us all the true meaning of love.”

Phyllis died following a cardiac arrest, and suffered from breast cancer twice during her lifetime.

Phyllis and her granddaughter Amy

Patricia adds: “Like many, cancer has touched our family on more than one occasion, and as a family, we have benefited from the wonderful care and support of Macmillan.”

She said the Kennerk family has devoted time and energy to fundraising for cancer charities

over the years, following the death of Phyllis’ 10-year-old granddaughter Amy in 2012.

Their recent charity walk was part of Macmillan’s Mighty Hikes scheme, where walkers pledge a minimum sponsorship of £250 to the charity.

Helen Hancock, Macmillan Mighty Hikes senior programme manager, says: “Mighty Hike season [is] a time of renewed optimism with people seizing every opportunity to get out there and live their life and make a difference.

“This is what Macmillan Mighty Hikes are all about.”

n To find out more about the Kennerk family’s charity walk, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/march-for-the-matriarch