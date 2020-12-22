The Link Visiting Scheme is hoping for a Christmas miracle — can you help?

A LOCAL charity providing meals for the elderly is hoping for a Christmas miracle after its chef and sous chef caught coronavirus.

The Link Visiting Scheme is cooking and delivering festive lunches for 75 people across Wokingham borough on Friday — but those cooking have tested positive for Covid-19.

With the food already ordered and a team of 45 budding volunteers ready to make deliveries, the charity is now appealing to the local community to find two volunteer chefs.

Otherwise, it may not be able to feed the community on Christmas Day.

“It’s been a very challenging year and this is the icing on the cake really,” Marjie Walker, scheme manager at The Link Visiting Scheme, said.

“We’re hoping for a Christmas miracle now, to help us find a chef before the big day.

“If anybody has any experience in cooking large quantities for a lot of people, we would be very grateful for your help.”

Ms Walker reassures residents that the charity will be able to deliver food on Christmas Day, and she is confident that Wokingham will show its generosity and enable the Christmas support scheme to go ahead as planned.

Two chefs are needed to cook meals ready for delivery by 11:30am on Christmas Day, at a venue in central Wokingham.

If you have any experience cooking for large numbers of people or know somebody who does, please contact Marjie Walker on 07513 020784.