The Mill returns with stars and shows galore

AFTER nine months in lockdown, theatre is returning to The Mill at Sonning – in its newly christened auditorium.

The refurbished room, where every other row has been converted into tables as part of its covid-secure measures, is now named after one of the dinner theatre’s greatest friends, Ray Cooney.

The veteran playwright is the inspiration for many plays on the theatre’s programme, including next August, when his farce Two Into One is revived.

For The Mill’s artistic director Sally Hughes, this is a simple way of thanking “a very special man”.

“When we had to close down he was straight in there with financial aid,” she says. “He has called me every week during the last five months to see how we are getting on. Next year I will be producing a special gala night we are naming the auditorium after him.”

The idea came to her after she took her Doris Day show to Las Vegas: “They named a theatre after Debbie Reynolds, she was a great supporter of theatre in Los Angeles. I said wouldn’t it be nice if we named theatres after famous writers.

“Ray has just been amazing over the years, he’s a wonderful supporter of The Mill in so many ways – and the audiences have loved his plays. They make people laugh and I think, at the moment, we need to laugh a lot.

“He was delighted and very, very happy.

“When we have a gala evening next August, I hope that we can have a full house by then, but who knows? I’m trying to make it as late as possible so we can have as many people as possible there and make it a naming ceremony. It’s something to look forward to.”

Ray is just one of a number of famous – and not-so famous – names who have stepped in to help with The Mill over the past few months. Its Angels scheme has welcomed new members and donors have included Sonning residents George and Amal Clooney.

Sally is grateful to each and every one, citing one waitress who have a tenner from her wages to help keep the popular venue afloat during lockdown.

“To her, it is as big a donation as the Clooneys. The kindness has been amazing. People have really come together help – everyone has. It means we can go into 2021 with confidence.

“Our Angels (a supporters scheme) have been amazing.”

Sally is also delighted with The Mill’s carpentry team who have put the finishing touches on the new-look auditorium. If you’ve never been to the theatre, the stage is at the bottom of a semi-circular space, so everyone has an incredible view.

The 210-seat theatre is also very intimate, with the front row at risk of tripping up actors who get too close to the action.

Social distancing rules mean that the space has been reduced to just 70 seats, and the new tables means that audiences can bring drinks in with them.

“We’ve got some lovely little lamps to put on the tables, it suits the cabaret shows we’re doing,” Sally says. “In some shows, we can have those lights on, but we can dim them if we wish.”

The Mill has been open for dining since August.

“That’s been doing very well,” Sally says. “It’s been paying the wages, which is the main thing. “The chefs have transferred the buffet to a la carte and I think the food is wonderful.

“We’ve really concentrated on the safety aspects, waiters have visors, food is put at the end of tables and customers are invited to take them themselves so there’s no direct contact. Track and trace is there and it’s a very lovely, big restaurant, we can fit 70 in there very easily and socially distance.

“And our Waterwheel bar, during the daytime, has been busier than it ever was before lockdown and before the virus.

“It’s been wonderful to see.”

The autumn programme is change from the usual Mill fare.

It opens on Friday, October 30 (and repeated as a matinee on Sunday, November 15) with Some Enchanted Evening, staring West End performers Adam Linstead, Nadim Naaman, Wendy Ferguson, Sophia Foroughi and Ben Cox. It’s a celebration of the work of Rodgers and Hammerstein and other musical theatre greats.

“Mill Angels have paid for the performance, featuring four West End singers who were all working there when lockdown happened,” Sally explains. “They’re all from big, big shows and Adam, who is from Wargrave, was touring with Phantom. They’re getting paid by the Angels and The Mill receives the audience fees. It works twofold – it’s just one of a number of extraordinary acts of kindness.

“We’ve got lots of celebrities like Jeremy Irons, Simon Williams, Debbie McGee, Brian Blessed, they’re all helping out.”

And there will also be a Friday Night is Fright Night season, devised by Tam Williams – the son of Upstairs Downstairs star Simon.It will include shadowy figures, moving objects and things that go bump in the night.

“They’re not just readings, they will be lots of effects. We were in the rehearsal rooms last week, brainstorming all these effects and how we’re going to scare the bejesus out of the customers, we were all crying with joy at the end because we were suddenly rehearsing again, it was just amazing – it’s something we’ve not done for seven months, we were just very happy.

“It’s going to be amazing, really, really scary and fun to come and see.”

On Sunday, November 15, Michael Cochrane and Robert Portal star in Dear Lupin … Letters To A Wayward Son, based on the best selling book by Roger and Charlie Mortimer. It’s a highlight – among many – for Sally.

“It’s hilarious and a wonderful show,” she says. “It will take you out of the doldrums.”

Another she promises is a father and son performance called Just Williams and features Simon and Tam working together, sharing their love for theatre.

On Friday, December 11, there will be a special evening featuring Debbie McGee.

“Which we’re very excited about,” Sally says. “She’s not taking a fee, she’s just coming to do it, which is great and very kind. It’s amazing what comes out of adversity, isn’t it.”

And during Christmas – from December 18-30 – Christmas Crackers will be a festive gala, comprising a feast of turkey and other delights followed by an evening of music including seasonal songs and West End numbers, plus a few surprises. “All fun, all good” Sally says.

There’s just one problem, Sally says. With only 70 seats per show, space is limited.

“Since the brochure launched last week, the box office phones have been red hot. People need to move fast.”

For more details, or to book, log on to www.millatsonning.com or call the theatre on 0118 969 8000