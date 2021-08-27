The most popular postcodes in Wokingham for house sales

WOKINGHAM’S most popular postcodes have been revealed, thanks to a national estate agency.

Keller Williams UK has released a rundown of the areas in Wokingham, Reading and Bracknell Forest which have seen the most homes sold this year.

RG4, which also includes parts of Reading and South Oxfordshire, has proven the most sought after area of the borough with 148 transactions so far.

This spot is tied with postcode RG40, which has also seen 148 houses sold.

Other popular Wokingham borough postcodes include RG6 (126 sales), RG5 (110 sales), and RG2 (109 sales).

Ben Taylor, CEO of Keller Williams UK, said: “We’ve heard a lot in recent months about how the stamp duty holiday has led to a huge uplift in property sales and while this is generally true, some areas will have seen a far greater number of homes sold than others.”

The most popular postcode across Wokingham, Reading and Bracknell Forest boroughs is RG12 in Bracknell, which has seen 210 transactions.

On a national scale, Croydon’s CR0 postcode has seen the most homes sold so far with 425.

In total, there have been 197,000 sales across England and Wales between January and May this year.

The information has been sourced from the Government’s Land Registry Price Paid dataset.