‘The new Park and Ride is stopping our children from playing outdoors’

CONSTANT flooding is stripping children of their outdoor play area, a Wokingham resident has alleged.

Emma Kirkum, who lives in Keephatch Gardens, said building work on the new Coppid Beech Park & Ride is leaving her estate’s green space “like a bog”.

Last month, she said contractors pumped excess water across the front lawn – but said it’s not the first time the area has flooded.

“We stepped outside and everything from our front door was sodden,” Ms Kirkum alleged. “There was running water going across our green space into the main drain, being pumped out by the workers.”

The resident said the garden has flooded regularly over the past three years since she moved in.

“Personally, I think it’s always going to flood,” she added. “It always has and it always will – and the tarmac [for the Park & Ride] will make it worse.”

After complaining to Sovereign Housing last month about the damaged green space, Ms Kirkum said she was promised the grass would not flood again.

“They say the drainage is working but it’s not,” she alleged, “because [the next day], the water was all over our green space again.”

And she she said it is stopping children in her estate from being able to play outside.

“It’s the only space where they could play but it’s always boggy,” the Wokingham resident said. “Sovereign has said it will dig shrubbery out to make the area bigger, which would give more green space, but there’s nothing for the kids right now.”

Rebecca Morgan, operational head of neighbourhoods at Sovereign, said the housing association is looking into the problem.

“We know how frustrating this can be for families with young children but nearby groundworks are out of our control,” she said.

“We continue to liaise with colleagues at Wokingham Borough Council and understand the Highways team visited Keephatch Gardens last week and have advised that current drainage is adequate.

“We’re also looking at ways we might be able to enhance the environment and are currently seeking permission to install some metal fencing to define the boundary. We will of course keep residents informed.”

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said contractors pumped the water away from the side as a temporary measure while undertaking excavation works.

“Residents can be assured that the scheme has been carefully designed with sufficient drainage in mind so, once finished, will pose no undue flood risk to the surrounding area,” she added.

“The flooding of the communal lawn area during these works appears to have been the result of a leak in a hosepipe being used, for which we sincerely apologise.

“Our contractors are now taking steps to ensure that no further spray lands on any residents’ properties.”

The land next to Keephatch Gardens has been earmarked for a park and ride ever since the estate was proposed in 2015.

In May 2020, Wokingham Borough Council applied for planning permission to build the transport hub. Construction is due to finish this December.