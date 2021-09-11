The party is back on for Charvil as villagers flock to an afternoon of fun

Sally Radford, Mike Ismay and Julia Winmill with Theresa May MP as she takes a cycle challenge on the “My Cancer, My Choices” Stand. Picture: Steve Smyth

CHARVIL’S annual village party came back with a bang this year.

On Sunday, September 5, residents flocked to East Park Farm Playing Fields for an afternoon of games, face painting, food and live music.

The event was postponed in July following changes to the coronavirus restrictions, making last weekend’s festivities the first time the village has come together since the pandemic.

The Playing Fields were awash with tents and tables, and the day also included a licensed bar, petting farm, bungee trampolines, bouncy castles, reptiles and balloon modelling.

The Akeju family relax in the shade at Charvil Fete Picture: Steve Smyth

On social media, the organisers said: “Thanks to everyone who came down and supported [us].

“[It was] lovely to see so many of our lovely community enjoying themselves.”

Charvil Parish Council, which hosted a stall to raise awareness of its Neighbourhood Plan, said the event was very well attended.

Big Audio Twynamite perform at Charvil Fete Picture: Steve Smyth

Rob Jones, vice-chair of the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Committee, said: “It went really well.

“We had lots of people come by both to learn more about the Neighbourhood Plan and also to give their views by completing surveys on the day, or sharing what they liked and didn’t like about it on maps.

“We also shared proposals for the future so it was a really good opportunity to meet people face to face and talk about issues and ideas.”

Residents are able to complete the Neighbourhood Plan survey until Monday, September 13 at www.neighbourhoodplan.charvil.com

Wokingham.Today understands the Charvil Village Party will make a return in 2022.