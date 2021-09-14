The Pheasant Bar and Restaurant proves big hit after opening last month

REGULARS are already forming at Winnersh’s newly opened pub.

The Pheasant Bar and Restaurant on Reading Road, opened last month, and customers keep coming back.

NEW LOOK: Manager Neil Mottershead says the bar’s extensive cocktail menu is popular with the crowds already

All pictures: Steve Smyth

Manager, Neil Mottershead said the bar’s extensive cocktail menu is popular with the crowds already.

And with 2-for-1cocktails, the drinks are friendly on the pocket too.

Heading through the front door, The Pheasant has restaurant seating, with a separate bar area.

It’s stocked with 22 types of gin, 14 rums and the taps are craft beer led.

Neil Mottershead is bringing vast mixologist experience to the team

Big hits include the Espresso STOUTini (£8) which is a combination of vanilla vodka, Kahlua, and freshly made coffee, and finished with a rich, chocolatey craft stout.

Mr Mottershead said his signature cocktail, the Buzz’s Special (£7.50) is also in high demand.

Inspired by his childhood nickname, Buzz Lightyear, the drink includes pink gin, Absolut Citron, sugar syrup and grenadine, topped with prosecco.

The glass of fizz is also the star of the mini afternoon tea (£18.50 or £30 for two), which includes miniature sandwiches, and freshly baked scone, brownie and lemon cake.

The afternoon tea is also available to takeaway, including the fizz

The tipple can be substituted for a beer or cup of tea, if desired.

Mr Mottershead is encouraging any big groups to call ahead and book their afternoon tea, to ensure the sweet treats are made to order.

It is also available for takeaway, including the bottle of bubbles (£30 for two).

The Pheasant has a freshly prepared snack menu and well- stocked bar with craft beer on tap

And if savoury snacks are preferred, the bar and restaurant is running a snack menu until mid-October, when it prepares to launch the kitchen in full.

Freshly made snacks include a hybrid Scotch egg, taking on the flavours of the east in vegetarian form.

The hardboiled egg is coated in a falafel breadcrumb and served with hummus (£6.50).

There is also a BBQ jackfruit Caribbean “No Sausage” Roll (£6) and a traditional sausage roll (£5.50), along with muffins (£3), brownies (£3.50) and cookies (£4).

Mr Mottershead is planning to increase the snack menu to include even more savoury treats soon.

He is currently looking for someone with a passion for food to join his team as the head chef, in preparation for the full menu launch.

It will focus on a fusion of east meets west cuisine, exploring different food combinations.

The family-friendly bar has a play area for children

The venue is family-friendly, with the definition expanding to dogs too.

“I want to create a relaxed atmosphere for family and friends,” Mr Mottershead explained. “I have a passion for good food and drink. I want to deliver that high standard, but without any snobbery.”

And this seems to be working, Mr Mottershead said.

“We’ve had a few local people come in that wouldn’t have visited us before,” he said. “Some have come in quite often, we’re getting repeat custom.”

For the month of September, The Pheasant is also offering a discount on its hotel rooms.

The 12 bedrooms are usually £75 per night, but until the end of the month, they will be available for a maximum of £50.

It is also offering teacher, student and blue light discount.

The garden can seat 100 for food and drink. And there are six outdoor huts with lighting and heating, and bands will be invited to perform in the garden.

There is also a separate smoking area with heaters, away from the main garden.

The sports televisions and pool table have been removed, and in the main restaurant, staff will be on hand for table service.

The venue was transformed over the summer with owners John Palmer and Roberto Perini.

For more information about The Pheasant Bar and Restaurant, to book a table or room, visit: www.the-pheasant-hotel.co.uk