The Pheasant Inn team in Winnersh set reopening date for August

A WINNERSH pub is reopening after an extensive refurbishment throughout the month.

The Pheasant Inn on Reading Road is welcoming back some familiar faces, and introducing a new landlord.

John Palmer, director of the pub said he and business partner Roberto Perini will be opening on Sunday, August 1.

The duo are introducing new landlord, Neil Mottershead to Winnersh punters.

Having formerly managed their other pub in Milton Keynes, Mr Mottershead will be a new addition to the Reading Road team.

Mr Palmer said they are “digging deep” into their resources to refurbish the pub before it opens next month.

“There will be a nice big garden out the back, with a play area for children,” he said.

Mr Palmer hopes the gastropub will have a very family-friendly atmosphere, and a place for parents to come down with their families.

They will also be building cabins for outdoor dining onsite, which will help the pub should more stringent covid restrictions return in the future.

The Pheasant Inn will be launching a new “fusion menu” alongside a full redesign of the interior and exterior.

“We have great plans,” said Mr Palmer.

In the lead up to opening day, the pub is also hiring new staff.

For more information about available roles, email: info@the-pheasant-hotel.co.uk