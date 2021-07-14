Wokingham.Today

The Pheasant Inn team in Winnersh set reopening date for August

by Phil Creighton0
The Pheasant Inn Winnersh
REVAMP: The Pheasant Inn is undergoing a full refurbishment before opening in August Picture: Jess Warren

A WINNERSH pub is reopening after an extensive refurbishment throughout the month.

The Pheasant Inn on Reading Road is welcoming back some familiar faces, and introducing a new landlord.

John Palmer, director of the pub said he and business partner Roberto Perini will be opening on Sunday, August 1.

The duo are introducing new landlord, Neil Mottershead to Winnersh punters.

Having formerly managed their other pub in Milton Keynes, Mr Mottershead will be a new addition to the Reading Road team.

Mr Palmer said they are “digging deep” into their resources to refurbish the pub before it opens next month.

“There will be a nice big garden out the back, with a play area for children,” he said.

Mr Palmer hopes the gastropub will have a very family-friendly atmosphere, and a place for parents to come down with their families.

They will also be building cabins for outdoor dining onsite, which will help the pub should more stringent covid restrictions return in the future.

The Pheasant Inn will be launching a new “fusion menu” alongside a full redesign of the interior and exterior.

“We have great plans,” said Mr Palmer.

In the lead up to opening day, the pub is also hiring new staff.

For more information about available roles, email: info@the-pheasant-hotel.co.uk

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

This week’s Farmers Market will be first to take place in Wokingham’s new Market Place

Phil Creighton

Trussell Trust launches campaign to reduce foodbank stigma as food parcels double in Wokingham

Staff Writer

UPDATED: MPs claim new budget deal for Wokingham Council

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.