The pie that helped a pre-school

PIE LOVERS have been helping support youngsters across Twyford, thanks to a firm’s new donations scheme.

Rural Pie Co., based on London Road, has been donating 15% of all Roast Chicken Dinner pies and pie meals to Happy Hours Pre-School.

It launched the scheme, which has been running since Monday, July 12 to give something back to the village community.

“A group of mums popped in and mentioned the Pre-School to us, and we thought we should try and support local as much as we can,” said Amy McCarthy, co-founder of Rural Pie Co.

“We like to give back because everyone has helped us so much through lockdown.”

She said Happy Hours Pre-School has struggled during the pandemic as summer and Christmas fundraisers have been cancelled.

“They need the help just as much as any small business,” Ms McCarthy added. “So hopefully this gives them that little extra boost.”

Rural Pie Co. is also donating 10% of some pre-booked tables to the school.

Liz May, treasurer at Happy Hours Pre-School, said they are grateful to partner with the company.

“The pandemic has been a hard time for [us],” she said. “Our fee income has been impacted and Covid regulations have meant that toys have needed intense daily cleaning.

“This resulted in the need to replace toys much sooner than expected because the paint has worn off, so Rural Pie Co are helping us raise funds to buy more.”

Originally due to end on Sunday, July 25, Rural Pie Co. extended the fundraiser until last weekend.