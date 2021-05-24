‘The planning bill sees a huge shift in power’

Matt Rodda’s Westminster Diary

Earlier this month saw the pomp and ceremony of the State Opening of Parliament.

I was proud to be one of a handful of MPs allowed to be present, representing Reading, Earley and Woodley as the Queen set out the Government’s legislative plans for the next year.

Overall, there was very little in the speech that came as a surprise but there were proposed new bills which are a cause for concern.

The Planning Bill has been dubbed the centrepiece of the Government’s agenda to build more houses, modernise the planning system and simplify the process for gaining planning permission.

In reality, this is a huge shift of power which could mark the end of the traditional planning system, which started under the post war Labour Government which passed the 1948 Town and Country Planning Act, allowing communities and democratically elected local councils to have a say.

The new bill will instead hand over power to property developers who will now have many more freedoms to build what they want, where they want with little or no input from local people.

Under the bill, land would be identified as being “protected” or being for “growth” with all previous protections set aside.

Most areas, other than conservation areas could be opened up for development with a presumption in favour of development, rather than applications being judged on its merits.

This could lead to unwanted developments such as blocks of flats being built in suburban areas, or green space being developed.

Councils could face the prospect of expensive legal battles if they do not approve applications.

The bill will also end the current system of developer contribution to local amenities – known as section 106 agreements – whereby local councils can identify the needs of a community and ask developers to make a payment towards new services, such as roads, schools, bus services, playgrounds etc… as a condition of their planning permission.

In its place will be a new Infrastructure Levy which will still require developers to help fund local services but at a much-reduced rate and only then towards pre-determined projects regardless of what the local council or the local community may want.

Over the last few years we have seen the local battles to try to protect Berkshire from over development.

We have, as a community, tried to work together to ensure that the houses are built in suitable places, such as brownfield without losing the places we love.

We need more affordable homes for local families, but local communities also need to be able to say ‘No’ to unwanted development when developers want to put profit before community.

The Planning Bill strips us of these abilities and our towns and villages will suffer as a result.

Matt Rodda is the MP for Reading East