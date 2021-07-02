The Prince of Wales broadcasts on Royal Berkshire Hospital radio on Sunday

A ROYAL radio show will be broadcast this weekend after Royal Berkshire Hospital had a special visit.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales recorded a programme to thank the volunteers of hospital, health and wellbeing radio stations.

The show, Music and Memories with HRH The Prince of Wales, will be broadcast to patients and staff this Sunday at noon.

It features some of The Prince’s favourite tracks from artists including The Three Degrees, Diana Ross, Barbara Streisand, Edith Piaf and Bryn Terfel and more.

The Prince of Wales also honours the volunteers for their services over the last year.

He explains how important hospital radio is for staff, patients and their families whilst reminiscing on life memories where music plays a key role.

His Royal Highness thanked NHS staff and volunteers saying is “profoundly impressed” by their dedication.

“I’m marvelled time and time again at the sheer resilience and indomitable spirit shown by everyone throughout the pandemic”.

Grant McNaughton, chairman of the Hospital Broadcasting Association, said:“We are exceptionally grateful to His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales for recognising the dedication of volunteers across the UK who have continued to assist healthcare providers throughout these difficult times,” he said.

“Local dedicated and focused entertainment provided to hospital and healthcare patients remains an exceptionally important part of recovery and recuperation.”

Hospital Radio Readings’ chairman Gerard Rocks added: “We were more than happy to add this special show with its prestigious presenter to our Sunday schedule, especially since we are the only remaining hospital radio station in the Royal County of Berkshire”.

For more details, or to listen, visit: hrreading.org.uk