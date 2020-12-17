The Reddam House show goes on

PANTO season is well and truly here and this year it looks a little different.

For Reddam House, in Sindlesham, the performing arts department found a new way to ensure the annual end-of-year performances could still go ahead.

The school car park was transformed into an American-style drive-in Movie theatre.

Over two evenings, the big screen showed eight performances featuring more than 300 pupils from the Early Learning School through to the 6th Form Pantomime.

“The atmosphere was electric as the students, their family and friends assembled for a night at the Drive-in Theatre,” said principal Tammy Howard. “Showing not just one performance, but four, the outstanding RHB Performing Arts team provided a wonderful evening of entertainment. A great start to the Christmas season.”

Students from the Early Learning School and Reception performed a late afternoon showing of Robin Hood.

Next on the line up was Robbin’ The Woods from students in Years 1 to 4.

The audience was then transported to New York City for the much-loved story of Annie, with a cast from Years 5, 6 and 7.

The finale on both evenings was the annual Sixth Form panto — Robin Hood as you’ve never seen him before.

In the run up to the event, the performing arts team worked to pre-record each performance on site.

As mini-movies in their own right, pupils enjoyed seeing themselves on the silver screen.

Michelle Collier, director of music said: “Just when it looked like there was no hope on the horizon with the restriction on gathering, we swung into problem solving mode and decided on the Drive-In cinema experience.

“And what a success it was. The atmosphere was electric.

“It was wonderful to see the audience, in the safety of their own cars, beeping their horns to the baddies, flashing their lights and getting involved with the performances.

“Our Sixth Form cast added a touch of 4D and ran around the car park with sparklers during the last performance.

“It was a joy to see the performers get their moment in the spotlight. The whole team worked their magic and it’s been a pleasure to be involved.”

The two-day event raised money for Ataxia UK.

It was in memory of Emily Adams, the daughter of Elaine Adams, who teaches LAMDA at Reddam House.