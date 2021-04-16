‘The result is not what we wanted’ says Reading boss Paunović after Cardiff draw

Veljko Paunović was left ‘unhappy’ after Reading were held to a draw despite a last-minute equaliser from Yakou Meite.

“The result is not what we wanted. We are unhappy about it. We played a very solid game and confronted and matched their team well throughout the match,” said Paunović.

“In the past we have struggled against a direct apporach unfortunately we conceded the penalty that change the game. They blocked and defended very well.

“After we conceded, the reaction and the composure didn’t crumble. We understood it was time to put more numbers in attack even before their goal.

“It was unfortunate to concede a breakaway and they got the call.

“We were focused when they had the ball, we knew exactly what they were going to do. We were capable of playing our football. What we lacked was not bravery, it was a little bit of cunningness in the final third.

“We always work on our finishing. It comes to the urgency. That decides almost everything. Today Cardiff had a lot of urgency and blocked and defended very well.”

“I see a fantastic team that can beat any team in the league. I see a group of people who are 100% committed to help the team secure the play-offs. One point is not what we wanted but it’s something.”

The Royals boss gave an update on Lucas Joao who left the field with an injury in the second-half and also commented on the return of John Swift.

“He had a dislocated shoulder for the second time this season. He has gone to hospital and is being attended to there.

“He didn’t miss a game last time. We hope this time it can be the same.”

“He’s going to be important in upcoming matches. It’s important for players coming back from injury to get minutes.”