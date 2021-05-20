The road to Wembley: How Binfield FC made it to the FA Vase final

Binfield have had a heroic journey to make it all the way to the FA Vase 2021 final at Wembley Stadium, including penalty shootout heroics on more than one occasion.

Second-round

Newhaven FC 2-2 Binfield (Binfield win 4-1 on pens)

Binfield’s journey in this season’s edition of the FA Vase began in December with their first of many away ties.



The Moles made the trip down to East Sussex to play Newhaven.

19/05/2021, Binfield FC FA Vase Pictures: Neil Graham

The hosts went ahead in the 13th minute but Binfield roared back with two goals from captain Sean

Moore. However, Newhaven stayed determined and grabbed an equaliser to take the game to penalties.



Binfield showed their composure from the spot, certainly not for the last time in the competition. Ollie Harris, George Short Tom Willment slotted away their spot-kicks, while Chris Grace made some heroic saves. Player/manager Jamie McClurg then put away the winning kick to send the Moles through.



Third-round

Deal Town 1-4 Binfield



Having been knocked out of the Vase the previous season on penalties, Binfield had the chance to make amends for the pain of that defeat and they did so with an emphatic win.



But it wasn’t all plain sailing for Binfield as they fell behind in the seventh minute as Alfie Foster put the hosts ahead.

The Moles ensured they were level before the break as Josh Helmore got on the scoresheet to equalise on a rainy day in Kent.



Moore then bagged his third goal in two games in the competition as he struck a thunderous effort past the keeper.



Binfield were then ruthless in front of goal as they booked their place in the next round as Harris scored a third before Harris added his second, and the Moles’ fourth, to seal a superb away victory.



Fourth-round

Fakenham Town 2-2 Binfield (Binfield win 4-1 on pens)

Binfield again called on their composure from the spot in the fourth-round in Norfolk.



With yet another away trip, the tie followed the pattern of the previous round as Binfield went behind after just five minutes but showed resilience to fight back and take the game to their opponents.

Helmore netted in the 33rd minute to level the cup contest, but the hosts went in front for the second time when Callum Brain notched his brace.



The Moles were behind but far from beaten. Just moments after going down to a second goal, Binfield fought back instantly and found an equaliser with another goal from Helmore to take the game to another shootout.



Howell and Short successfully converted their penalties before Grace pulled off a heroic save to give his side the advantage.



Moore put Binfield further ahead and Grace came up with another remarkable save to put the Moles on the brink of the next round.



McClurg took the deciding kick and made no mistake to put Binfield through to the fifth-round.



Fifth-round

Hadley 0-0 Binfield (Binfield win 5-4 on pens)

With a fourth consecutive away day on the horizon, the Moles marched down to Barnet to face Hadley FC.



It was another tense contest as both teams managed to shut each other out for the duration of the 90 minutes.

But there was another familiar theme to the tale as Binfield showed their expertise from the penalty spot with more courageous goalkeeping from Grace between the sticks.



Helmore, Short and Moore scored the first three to get Binfield off to a positive start. Hadley fired their third penalty over the bar but Liam Ferdinand sent his off target as the penalties descended into sudden death.



In another high pressure situation, Binfield showed their strong character to come out on top as Grace added another penalty stop to his growing list to send the Moles through to the quarters.



Quarter-final

Long Eaton United 0-5 Binfield

After the tense affair of penalty shootouts in three of the previous four rounds, Binfield sailed through to the semi-finals with their most emphatic victory of the competition.



They struck five past their opponents to fire themselves through as the striking partnership of Moore and Ferdinand proved too hot to handle.



Moore hit a brace while Ferdinand bagged a hat-trick to put the Moles into the final four of the competition.

Semi-final

United Services Portsmouth 1-1 Binfield (Binfield win 4-3 on pens)

Binfield booked their place under the arch with yet another successful shootout.



The Moles went behind but piled continuous pressure on their opponents before they were eventually rewarded with an equaliser through Ferdinand in the 81st minute.



Jack Broome kept his composure to score the winning penalty to send Binfield through to Wembley for the first time in the club’s history.