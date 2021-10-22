The Rose Inn opens its doors after £2.1 million refurbishment

A WOKINGHAM pub has reopening its doors this week, following an extensive refurbishment.

The Rose Inn, on Market Place, has has a £2.1 million investment from new owners, The Oakman Group.

Last week, The Rose Inn hosted a VIP event to celebrate the imminent launch.

Attendees included Cllr Tony Lack, Wokingham town mayor and Lucy Zeal, the town’s high steward.

Ms Zeal said it was a pleasure to attend the launch party and to welcome the newly renovated pub.

“I am certain it will be hugely popular with its extensive offering of food and refreshments, in a variety of settings, that are available throughout the day,” she said. “There is something for everyone and I look forward to returning with my family.”

Cllr Lack said he was very impressed with the refurbishment.

He thanked The Oakman Group and The Rose Inn’s general manager, Will Upton and his team for showing their confidence in Wokingham,

Mr Upton said: “The renovation has been an amazing voyage of discovery and we’ve been overwhelmed by the warmth and enthusiastic support we’ve received from the community especially over the last few weeks.

“We have a fabulous team here who want to complement our beautiful building with the highest standards of food, drinks and service. We are also looking forward to getting involved with Wokingham’s annual events and other activities.”

The Rose Inn is The Oakman Group’s 36th opening and eighth since March last year.

Dermot King, company CEO, said: “We are very proud of what we’ve created here in Wokingham’s town centre and Will and his team are looking forward to The Rose Inn playing its part in the community once again.

“We’re encouraged by the feedback we’ve received so far but could only have achieved this with the help of our investors who have supported this and a number of new projects through our innovative fundraising programme.”

The Grade II Listed pub opened on Monday with a Mediterranean inspired autumn and winter menu.

Dishes include a Côte de Boeuf sharer, Stone Bass, hand-made, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and a range of vegetarian and vegan choices, all created in the open, theatre-style kitchen.

The venue can host 185 people, with space for 120 covers on the ground floor. It has a newly restored ‘Oakroom’ upstairs – named after the town’s old name, Oakingham — suitable for a morning coffee or private events.

On one side of the main entrance, is Chaplin’s Bar which features a new hand-made walnut and polished marble bar, serving cocktails, ales and wines.

Opposite, the Victorian oak-panelled Parlour Room has been styled like a country house library. It has hardback books, velvet sofas, and a reinstated fireplace with its original carved oak surround.

The main dining area is in the former courtyard, which has a glass roof, creating an al fresco illusion with views into the newly created Secret Garden.

Explosions of dried flowers created by Wokingham’s Funky Flowers hang from the ceilings to mark the autumnal launch.

The Rose Inn dates back to the 19th century and once hosted Barack Obama, who came to Wokingham for his half-sister’s wedding in 1996.