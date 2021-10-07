Wokingham.Today

The Rose Inn opens later this month following a £2.1 million refurbishment

by Jess Warren0
A WOKINGHAM pub is reopening its doors later this month following an extensive refurbishment.The Rose Inn, on Market Place, has has a £2.1 million investment from new owners, The Oakman Group.

The Grade II Listed pub will open on Monday, October 18, with a Mediterranean inspired autumn and winter menu.

Dishes will include a Côte de Boeuf sharer, Stone Bass, hand-made, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and a range of vegetarian and vegan choices, all created in the open, theatre-style kitchen.

General manager, Will Upton, said the pub has hired 30 new staff, who will be encouraged to develop their skills as part of the group’s award-winning training programme.

The Oakman Group’s CEO, Dermot King, said: “We are very proud of The Rose Inn and want to be right at the heart of the Wokingham community.

“It is a beautiful building, and we want to compliment such a wonderful venue with the highest standards of service and produce. The team are very much looking forward to opening and welcoming guests to eat, drink and have a wonderful time with us.”

The venue can host 185 people, with space for 120 covers on the ground floor. It has a newly restored ‘Oakroom’ upstairs – named after the town’s old name, Oakingham — suitable for a morning coffee or private events.

The Rose Inn dates back to the 19th century and once hosted Barack Obama, who came to Wokingham for his half-sister’s wedding in 1996.

The refurbishment has focused on restoring and repairing original features, and two reinstated fireplaces will be back in use for the opening.

