The search is on for Wokingham’s superstar workers

WOKINGHAM residents who know any superstar workers are being asked to step forward.

Springboard is on the hunt for hospitality businesses and staff who have made a difference over the last year.

The charity’s annual Awards for Excellence aim to recognise anybody who has gone the extra mile to help people during the pandemic.

With 16 different awards, nominations are open for categories Staff Support, Business Innovation, and Community.

“It’s been a hugely challenging year for hospitality,” said Chris Gamm, Springboard CEO. “But we’ve seen some amazing innovation.

“Our Awards for Excellence will be a little different this year to reflect the climate we find ourselves in.”

The Awards for Excellence are open to any and all hospitality businesses who can nominate themselves, and members of the public are also encouraged to highlight companies and individuals they believe deserve recognition.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, January 22.

The virtual awards ceremony is due to take place in March.

To find out more, visit: springboard.uk.net/awards