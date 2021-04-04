The secret to a perfect hot cross bun

THE ULTIMATE way to eat a hot cross bun has been revealed — and it must be perfectly timed.

According to Aldi’s Toast O’ Meter the perfect bun should be toasted for 62 seconds, spread with butter and served with a cup of tea at 11am.

“We’ve always known that hot cross buns are hugely popular in UK households, but have never truly identified the perfect formula for the Ultimate Hot Cross Bun until now,” said Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at the supermarket.

But this may cause debate.

One-in-five Brit have admitted to arguing over how toasted a hot cross bun should be.

A small group of people claim to eat them untoasted and 1% of respondents said they prefer them well done — cremating them for three minutes in the toaster.

The study also found that while 70% of purists opt for butter, some prefer more unusual toppings.

This included baked beans, smashed avocado and smoked salmon and cream cheese.

Other experimental eaters said they would like to try a hot cross bun chicken burger, or hot cross bun ice cream sandwich.

Other unusual toppings included cheese, bacon, Marmite, brie and prosciutto and pear and Stilton.

This Easter, Aldi is stocking its biggest range of hot cross buns to date, including salted caramel and Belgian chocolate, chilli and cheese, and rhubarb and custard.

The shop is also stocking its luxury fruit option, which won best ‘Hot Cross Bun’ in this year’s Good Housekeeping Easter Taste Test, beating M&S, Waitrose and Sainsburys to the post despite costing 65% less.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Caramel & Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

Caramel & Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

Layer these tasty Caramel and Chocolate Hot Cross Buns with bananas and peanut butter for a sweet snack.

Serves: 4

4 pack Aldi’s Specially Selected Caramel and Chocolate Hot Cross Buns

2 Bananas

130g Smooth Peanut Butter

Method:

Peel and slice the bananas.

Split and lightly toast the hot cross buns. Spread all eight pieces with the peanut butter.

Sandwich each bun with the sliced bananas and serve.

Aldi’s Specially Selected Chilli & Cheese Hot Cross Buns with Chicken and Slaw

Chilli & Cheese Hot Cross Buns with Chicken and Slaw

A delicious take on your everyday chicken burger with Chilli and Cheese hot cross buns.

Serves: 4

4 pack Aldi’s Specially Selected Chilli and Cheese Hot Cross Buns

4 Small Chicken Breasts

100g Cheese Slaw

20g Baby Spinach Leaves

30ml Sunflower Oil

Method:

Slightly flatten the chicken breasts, season with some salt and pepper.

Griddle or grill the chicken breasts for 14mins – turning as you cook.

Slice the hot cross buns and lightly toast. Serve each bun with a chicken breast, leaves and cheese slaw.

Serving suggestion: Great served with Aldi’s Specially Selected Jalapeno Chilli Jam.