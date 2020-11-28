STRICTLY Come Dancing favourite – and local legend – Debbie McGee has joined the cast of Cinderella.

The Theatre Royal Windsor pantomime will be going ahead, just a couple of weeks later than originally planned.

The show also stars Kevin Cruise, Steven Blakeley and Basil Brush.

Sadly, Britt Ekland will no longer appear due to a pre-existing medical condition that prevents her from travelling to the UK at this time.

Debbie will be starring as the Fairy Godmother, a role she has performed in other pantomimes in recent years.

She is excited about joining Windsor’s show, which will include traditional comedy capers,a sprinkle of fairy dust, dazzling dancers, colourful costumes – all adapted to meet the latest coronavirus restrictions, meaning audiences can have confidence that the theatre is safe.

Also joining the cast for their very first Windsor Panto will be Alice Fillary in the role of Cinderella and Dominic Sibanda as the handsome Prince Charming.

Joe Thompson-Oubari returns to play Dandini and Rhiannon Bacchus, Billie Hardy, Sarah Kacey, Jamie Corner, Milo Quinton and Nathan Vaughan-Harris complete the line-up.

Cinderella’s co-directors Anne-Marie and Jon Woodley said: “Sadly, Theatre Royal Windsor has had to close its doors once again, but The Show Must Go On.

“We have been working hard on plans to reschedule this year’s pantomime.

“The culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, has confirmed that rehearsals can go ahead during the lockdown period, so we are aiming to be back open just as soon as possible … the curtain will rise once more and Cinderella shall go to the ball.”

The safety measures include socially distanced seating with a limited number of seats available. Audience members will be required to wear masks throughout.

Staggered arrival times and one-way systems will be in operation throughout the building, as well as an in-seat service allowing audiences to order drinks, snacks and merchandise all from the comfort f their seats.

The show will run from Thursday, December 3, through to Sunday, January 10, with a relaxed performance at 1.30pm on Tuesday, December 8.

For more details, or to book, log on to theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk