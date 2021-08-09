The South can’t wait for FiFest’s crowds to sing

The Maidenhead event, taking place later this month, will see Chico join The South on the line-up. LAURA SCARDARELLA explains

MUSIC artists are gearing up to perform at Fi Fest.

The Maidenhead-based music event will be held on Forest Green Road, Fifield, on Sunday, August 29.

Providing 10 hours of entertainment for all ages, the festival will have live music on the main stage as well as a child-friendly area.

The 2021 main stage lineup will include well-known bands from the 90s and 00s such as The Lightning Seeds, The South, Toploader, Chico and many more.

The KidsZone section will feature a pop-up play village, sandpit, soft play and a disco creating an exciting space for all the children to enjoy.

With a range of food and drink stalls available on the day, the festival aims to provide much-needed entertainment for families.

Alison Wheeler, from The South, said she is “really looking forward” to getting out there and singing again.

She said: “Everyone has been at home for so long and it’s been a hard year for us artists, but we just want everyone to have a good time.

“Festivals are always a good laugh, people are inquisitive and our songs get people up on their feet, there’s always songs I didn’t realise people knew but they sing along and it’s great.”

Influenced by Whitney Houston and Barbara Streisand, Ms Wheeler explained the importance of live music after such a difficult year.

“I think connection is really important, now more than ever, festivals can be small and intimate or you can be really far away, but it’s just the look of joy you see on the audience’s face when they hear your songs and they sing along.”

She said: “I’m most looking forward to people singing back at us and we can’t wait to get the crowd going and playing songs everyone knows.”

The South’s performance will be a celebration of the back catalogue with uptempo songs that are going to get everyone up and moving.

Chico will be making time for FiFest

Also headlining on the day will be X Factor’s own Chico, who will be taking centre stage to entertain the crowd with some of his catchy hits, including It’s Chico Time.

Not only does Chico still sing, but he also started his own company where he runs retreats in Portugal for individuals, called Hu Breath.

He’ll also be touring across eight different theme parks in the UK as well as Fi Fest.

Chico explained his involvement in Fi Fest is to “bring people together”.

He said: “The truth of the matter is, music is what has kept people motivated with online concerts this whole pandemic.

“It’s time we all just let people come out and enjoy the festival, we can’t stop life just seeing everyone all together enjoying live music is just priceless.”

Chico added he’ll be getting the party started with new songs.

“I want people to get up and dance and children to have no fear because after all what time is it? It’s Chico time.”

Tickets are still available at £25 for all-day adults, £15 for children and evening tickets cost £15.

n For more information or to purchase tickets visit fifest.co.uk