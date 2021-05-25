The space bra that is out of this world

A CANCER charity founded by a Wokingham woman has launched a space bra in collaboration with the UK Space Agency.

On Saturday, Walk the Walk held its virtual MoonWalk event, based on an Out of this World theme.

To coincide with the occasion, astronaut Tim Peake signed the bra, created by Boadicea Design and also supported by the Association for Science and Discovery Centres.

It was based on the Sokul Suit worn by astronauts going to the International Space Station.

Tim Peake said: “There may be more in common between Walk the Walk and space than you might think. On the International Space Station, we have been researching cancer therapies such as microencapsulation — enabling targeted delivery for effective treatment and fewer side effects.”

He said Walk the Walk is a fantastic charity and is delighted to support its work.

When the first spacesuits were designed by NASA, they were found to be too rigid and bulky.

Instead, the American space agency consulted with bra company Playtex, whose seamstresses helped create the softer, more flexible Apollo spacesuits that followed.

Decorated bras are the trade-mark of MoonWalk organisers at grant-making breast cancer charity Walk the Walk.

The embellished lingerie have helped raise more than £133 million for research and breast cancer causes.

The bras worn at the very start of the Walk the Walk journey were auctioned and raised a significant amount of money. Since then, the charity has been working on a collection which can be featured in exhibitions.

Alison ‘Bod’ Stephenson at Boadicea Design said: “As a designer and maker I have produced a number of Sokul Suit replica costumes in partnership with the UK Space Agency and Association for Science and Discovery Centres.

“These were first used to promote exhibitions in science centres across the UK when astronaut Tim Peake travelled to the International Space Station in December 2015.”

She said taking colours and details from the Sokul Suit to create a bra was a fun project with a serious message.

“I’m delighted to support Walk the Walk and help raise awareness of breast cancer,” she added.

Dr Alice Bunn, international director at the UK Space Agency, said they were delighted with the outfit.

“Collaboration is the cornerstone of space exploration and it is only by working together that we will be able to beat breast cancer,” she said. “Having completed The MoonWalk before, I know what an inspirational event it is.”

Shaaron Leverment, acting CEO of the ASDC said the UK Association for Science and Discovery Centres has a vision to support people of all ages, genders, backgrounds and experiences to be involved in the sciences.

“This one-of-a-kind Space bra is truly Out of this World’ and does just that,” she said. “An eye-catching design that will no doubt capture the attention and imagination of all who see it.

“We are very proud to be part of this wonderful, creative collaboration and the important message behind it.”‌‌‌‌‌‌

For more, or to donate, visit walkthewalk.org