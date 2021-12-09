The Sultan re-opens next week after £100,000 refurbishment

By Andrew Batt

One of Wokingham’s oldest restaurants is set to re-open next week for the first time in almost two years.

The Sultan in Market Place will open its doors again on Wednesday, December 15, following an extensive £100,000 refurbishment.

Customers will also be able to experience an exciting new menu created by new Executive Chef Kuldeep Singh.

Chef Kuldeep is an experienced, award-winning chef and Indian cookery expert. His tie-up with the Wokingham restaurant marks his first culinary venture outside central London, where he has gained a huge following.

His previous restaurants include Chowki, Three Monkeys, and Mela in Shaftsbury Avenue where he won the prestigious London Evening Standard Indian Restaurant of the Year.

Rstaurant owner Raja Majid explained the new menu, created by Chef Kuldeep, will feature exciting new dishes alongside the Sultan’s traditional favourites.

He said: “I’m extremely pleased to welcome Chef Kuldeep to the team, and I’m really looking forward to welcoming customers back to the restaurant.”

Chef Kuldeep explained how customers will be able to experience a wide variety of flavours from across India in the form of small plates and larger offerings.

New dishes on the ever-evolving menu will feature ingredients including langoustine, duck and rabbit. Memorable experiences for vegan and vegetarian customers are also at the forefront of the restaurant’s goals.

Customers are urged to book in advance to avoid disappointment, although walk-ins will be welcomed subject to available space.

Next week’s re-opening of the 50-cover upstairs restaurant comes ahead of a planned New Year opening of a new concept for the downstairs space at 7, Market Place.

Its associated takeaway operation, Sultan Express, has been operating throughout the lockdown. It has gained a loyal following of regular customers.