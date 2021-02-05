THE TILEHURST END: All quiet on the transfer front

The transfer window shut at 11pm on Monday evening, but Reading fans would have been forgiven for not knowing it had even opened.



For the first time since January 2014, the club did not utilise the window to bolster the squad. Several players were linked, most notably Diego Rossi from LAFC on deadline day, but in the end no one checked into the Madejski hotel late in the day.



Instead, the most important thing that happened on Monday was not any transfer business, but Watford’s 2-1 defeat to Queens Park Rangers that moved Reading up to fourth place without the Royals even playing.



That provides perspective on where the club currently finds itself, and what the existing squad has already achieved so far this season. Sure, a backup to Lucas Joao or another option on the wing would have been nice, but we are by no means in trouble by not investing.



Reading are not in a relegation battle where reinforcements are desperately needed. Additions are always useful when fighting for promotion, but players who will make a real difference will more than likely cost money that Reading don’t have – for example the rumoured €10 million fee for Rossi.



This Reading squad has been built on team spirit, and it seems like a really tight-knit group with the right balance of leaders and listeners.



With no transfers being made, that equilibrium has not been upset, there are no new players to bed into the side and no one will be booted out of the team just for the sake of it. January has brought no added pressures or distractions and the focus remains clear: finish in the top six.



Arguably more important than bringing any players in was keeping hold of those that Reading already have. One of the main concerns going into the transfer window was the future of Michael Olise, with rumours of an £8 million release clause refusing to go away as he was linked with some of Europe’s top clubs.



But ultimately the teenager didn’t even come close to leaving and he remains a Royal at least until the summer.



Really, there never seemed to be any concrete interest in any of Reading’s players last month and Veljko Paunovic will be happy that he no longer has to answer any questions on the future of specific individuals. Well, for a couple of months at least.



Equally, no one kicked up a fuss and asked to leave, which has happened in previous windows and maybe would not have been a surprise in this one given some of the clubs that certain players have been linked to.



This squad have a real desire to play for Reading and that has shone through in recent performances. They believe in Paunovic’s project and want to get to the Premier League with the club.



Too often in previous seasons that mindset hasn’t been in place, and as a result the club has dithered in the bottom half of the table. That might be the biggest change that Pauno has implemented.

By Olly Allen