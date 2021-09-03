THE TILEHURST END: Pressure grows on Pauno after poor start

You simply cannot defend the way Reading fell apart in last weekend’s 4-0 defeat to Huddersfield Town. Which is rather fitting, considering the team simply could not defend on the pitch at the John Smith’s Stadium.



Each goal was a catalogue of errors – from poor positioning to a complete lack of courage – and I genuinely don’t think I have ever seen us defend in such a catastrophic way across 90 minutes.



Understandably, there was a lot of anger amongst the fanbase following the loss, considering the manner of defeat and the fact that it meant Reading headed into the international break on just three points from five games and only a point outside the relegation zone.



The calls for Veljko Paunović to leave his post only grew louder and it’s fair to say this is the most precarious that the Serbian’s position has been during his year in charge.



Dai Yongge has used the international break to dispense of a manager before – Jaap Stam in March 2018 and Jose Gomes in October 2019 – so questions have been asked whether he would do the same again.



While it seems unlikely that Pauno will be relieved of his duties in this two week window, there is no doubting that the next month is make or break for the Royals boss. This is his nadir and things must start to improve.



You can feel a certain level of sympathy for Paunović considering all the factors that have impacted Reading’s start to the season that are largely out of his control.



The transfer restrictions placed on the club by the EFL meant he was not able to add to his squad until the second week of August and it was only in the last few days of the transfer window that the bulk of the new arrivals came. In Pauno’s words, his squad has not been “complete”.



Injuries have worsened the situation – Ovie Ejaria is yet to feature due to Covid-related issues and Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao are long-term absentees.



Add in Michael Olise’s departure to Crystal Palace and that is two thirds of Reading’s league goals from last season gone. Not that that affects the team’s ability to defend, but it certainly hampers the way they play.



These are components that bide Paunović time, but when the Championship returns he will not be afforded as many excuses.



Ejaria should hopefully be ready to feature, and new signings Alen Halilovic, Danny Drinkwater and Scott Dann will have had a fortnight to bed into the squad.



Nonetheless, a turnaround in fortunes is a necessity, or to use Paunović’s phrase, a “non-negotiable”.



The run of games is not easy – Reading face QPR, Peterborough, Fulham, Middlesbrough, Derby and Cardiff before the next international break – but if results do not pick up then Dai Yongge will surely be producing a fifth managerial P45 of his tenure.

By Olly Allen