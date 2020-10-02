THE TILEHURST END: There’s nothing wrong with getting carried away… that’s what football’s all about

The last three years haven’t been all that enjoyable for Reading fans. There have been some good moments for sure, but for the most part it has been a painful amalgamation of sub-par players, out-of-their-depth managers, underwhelming performances and poor results.



While we are fortunate not to have battled the same off-field problems many other clubs have, on the pitch, I can’t think of many fanbases who have had it consistently worse over the last few seasons.

I’ll hold my hands up and say I thought we were in for much of the same this season. Making what was largely considered to be an unneeded managerial change two weeks before the start of the campaign was chaotic.



Nothing will change that fact however well new man Veljko Paunovic does. But in a remarkable twist of fate, it has all come together in the opening weeks and Reading find themselves top of the Championship table with three wins from three games. It is our best start to a league season since 1985.



People will say that it is still ridiculously early days and we should not get carried away, and this is absolutely true.



Given the unpredictable nature of the football club recently, it almost wouldn’t be a surprise to see a complete implosion in the next couple of weeks.



It would be typical Reading. But that doesn’t stop us enjoying what is right now a real feel-good factor around the club.



When you consider that it was only two years ago that we lost all of our first three games, and that last season it took us 12 matches and two managers to get to nine points, I think we’re allowed to bask in such a superb start to the campaign.



Light-hearted remarks about promotion may be premature, but why not dream? Football is all about dreaming. Without hope, the sport is nothing.



It’s been so difficult following Reading over the last few years because that hope didn’t exist. Now it does, and it has given everyone a lift which was even more needed in this Covid-world.



There is nothing wrong with fantasising about the Premier League because quite frankly it is much more enjoyable than worrying about Reading heading out of the Championship in the opposite direction as we have done far too often of late.



Just seeing the club talked about so positively in the wider media is great to see. It’s rare that others sit up and take notice of Reading, but last weekend we were portioned a decent chunk of airtime on Quest’s EFL highlights show and also featured on the front page of Sunday’s The League Paper. It’s our turn in the spotlight and long may it continue.



Maybe this run stops against Watford this weekend. Maybe the team will go on to win 13 in a row like that 1985-86 side. Whatever happens, I’m enjoying the ride.



Perhaps it is the hope that kills you, but that doesn’t seem like a bad way to go.

By Olly Allen