THE TILEHURST END: Time for Reading to seal the deal with new contracts

If Josh Laurent and Tom Holmes’ recent links to Nottingham Forest have taught us one thing – it’s the fact we need to tie down some of our key players to new contracts.



Understandably, Reading fans are looking forwards in desperation of some new signings after a slow summer at the Select Car Leasing Stadium thus far.



They have every right to do so considering there are noticeable gaps the Royals need

to plug before the transfer window shuts at the end of this month.



But as well as looking ahead to possible new arrivals, Reading fans also need to take a look behind them at their existing squad, which is already threadbare as it is.



Rafael Cabral, Andy Yiadom, Tom Holmes, Josh Laurent, Andy Rinomhota and John Swift’s current contracts all expire next summer, a frightening prospect for fans who have seen all of them play a vital role for the Royals at different points in the last few seasons.



They can only sort out their futures in Berkshire by offering them new deals but with the EFL holding a tight grip over the club’s transfer dealings this summer, it’s currently unclear whether the Royals will be able to offer contracts to these players that will even be worth signing.



Veljko Paunović’s side are yet to receive clarity on their transfer dealings this summer, let alone their contract situation.



But in his press conference on Tuesday, the Reading manager did say the club are planning to get to work on extending players’ contracts in the next two or three months – a major boost for fans who are also concerned about the current situation.



For me though, they should be getting to work on these new deals at the start of next month after completing any summer business and not wait any longer, unless this delay is due to the EFL halting progress on these extensions.



In this case, the governing body needs to provide further clarification as soon as possible – because this is a dire situation.



This isn’t just one or two key players who are out of contract in less than 12 months, this is a sizeable chunk of the first team.



And even if the Berkshire side cash in on a few of these players now to avoid losing them for nothing, there are no guarantees the EFL will give the Royals more freedom to go out and find adequate replacements.



So if the Reading board can get to work on these contracts without anyone else being able to intervene, this needs to be at the top of their to-do list as soon as the transfer window closes at the end of this month, not pushed back to the next ‘two or three months’.



It’s not known whether the club’s financial situation has barred them from offering out several new deals.



One thing is for certain though. The long-term future of Reading Football Club depends on their success in tying players down to extensions.



And the clock is ticking.

By Adam Jones